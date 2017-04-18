Report: I-84 expansion among nation's biggest boondoggles
An aerial photograph showing I-84 at Exit 4 with the Danbury Mall and Danbury Airport in background. A plan to widen I-84 in the Danbury area is one of the most wasteful highway expansions in the U.S., according to a report by a consumer, public interest group.
