Rare 1858 5 Jefferson highlights May 2-4 Kelleher sale
Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions will hold its next public auction May 2-4 at the firm's office in Danbury, Conn. The auction is scheduled to feature items from the Stanley J. Richmond holding of stamps, the "Best" collection of United States, the "Newbury Park" collection, the "Reno" holding of British Empire and British North America, the "Jointdoc" collection of worldwide booklets, and the Lester F. Pross collection.
