Puppy Love: Putnam Service Dogs Welcomes Class From Danbury, Ridgefield
The class for Volunteer Puppy Raisers begins this month. The puppies all came from High Kill Shelters in the South and were adopted by Putnam Service Dogs from local rescue groups.
