Public hearing on New Milford budget Wednesday
Residents will be able to comment on the town's proposed $102.5 million budget for 2017-18 at a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at New Milford High School . To fund the budget as proposed, taxes would increase to $27.25 per every $1,000 of assessed valuation, or about 1.87 percent.
