Police: Woman knocked unconscious and robbed by Danbury man
Thomas West , 38, stole $80 and a pack of cigarettes from a woman in an alley between 12 and 14 Bank St. around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said West asked for money before punching the woman in the back of the head, knocking her temporarily unconscious.
