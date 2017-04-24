Police Logs

Police Logs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Chad M. Oliver, 33, of 28 Spicer Ave. was charged Wednesday with breach of peace, third-degree criminal mischief and interfering with police. James P. Moore, 37, of 1227 Gold Star Highway was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful restraint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08) 9 hr gina 7
News Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11) 14 hr Penis 2
News Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09) 14 hr Honey dope 4
News 19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09) Apr 24 Pattif2064 28
Review: Community Action Committee Apr 23 Al Gorbal Warming 3
News Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13) Apr 17 Big bubba 10
News Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09) Apr 13 Samuels Furnace Man 115
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC