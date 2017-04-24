Police: Danbury Man Brought Baby To Drug Deal
A Danbury man under investigation for selling crack was seen bringing his 1-year-old daughter along to a drug deal on Wednesday, according to police. Danbury Police had received citizen complaints that 22-year-old Xavier Bishop of Spring Street had been selling crack cocaine in Danbury, and began an investigation.
