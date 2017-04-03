NWS: Heavy rain could cause flooding
Current rainfall estimates from Tuesday rain are 1.72 inches from Greenwich to Bridgeport and 1.57 inches in the Danbury area. "Rainfall with an approaching warm front may be heavy at times late tonight into Tuesday morning," the NWS.
