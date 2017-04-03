New Bills Target Drivers Who Register Cars Out of State
Anyone who registers a vehicle out of state to avoid property taxes in Connecticut is the target of a pair of bills advancing through the legislature. This comes after a series of reports by the NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters on the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09)
|Wed
|meghan
|69
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC