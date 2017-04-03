New Bills Target Drivers Who Register...

New Bills Target Drivers Who Register Cars Out of State

Anyone who registers a vehicle out of state to avoid property taxes in Connecticut is the target of a pair of bills advancing through the legislature. This comes after a series of reports by the NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters on the issue.

Danbury, CT

