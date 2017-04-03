NASCAR ends deal with man tied to Danbury sex trafficking ring
This booking photo released March 30, 2107 by the Danbury Police Department shows Bruce Bemer of Glastonbury, Conn., charged with patronizing a trafficked person in connection with what authorities called a long-running human trafficking ring based in Danbury. NASCAR said Thursday, April 6, it would no longer sanction races at New London-Waterford Speedbowl, a racetrack owned by Bremer.
