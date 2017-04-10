Muslim, Jewish women encourage conver...

Muslim, Jewish women encourage conversation at Danbury Mall

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Brenda Fegley, of New Milford, talks with Eman Beshtawii, right, during a "Table Talks" session in the food court of the Danbury Fair mall. Schriebman and Eman Beshtawii hold the talks every Tuesday where they offer people the chance to sit and"Talk with a Muslim and a Jew".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interested in moving to bethel 3 hr Old Grand Dad 3
News 14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09) Apr 5 meghan 69
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... Apr 1 Big bubba 2
News Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We... Mar 27 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08) Mar 21 Tracy escribano 99
News Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13) Mar 20 John 9
News How much snow did we get? Mar 16 America Gentleman... 2
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC