Modeling careers for Danbury students
Corporate writer Sarah Bollert and commercial pilot Chip Abbott told Broadview Middle School students what they enjoyed about their careers earlier this month, according to a release. "Exposing the younger generations to all types of people and personalities and careers enriches their lives and helps them discover where they fit in in the process of becoming adults and people who will eventually join the workforce," said Bollert, who works for Cartus Corporation, in a prepared statement.
