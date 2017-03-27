Metro-North offers substitute busing for Danbury Branch
Metro-North Railroad continues to offer substitute busing this weekend for the Danbury Branch Line as crews improve the track. The bus service is available between Danbury and South Norwalk for select trains to allow for grade-crossing work at the Topstone Road crossing.
