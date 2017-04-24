Local Man, 41, Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On I-84 In Danbury
A 41-year-old Danbury man who was traveling the wrong way on I-84 was killed in a head-on crash in the westbound lanes near Exit 3 late Friday night, state police said. State Troopers from Troop A in Southbury are investigating the wrong-way fatal crash that occurred at 10:45 p.m. Friday and closed I-84 for about five hours.
