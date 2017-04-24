Late Start: Classes In Danbury Schools To Begin After Labor Day This Fall
The 2017-18 school year in Danbury will start after Labor Day, with Tuesday, Sept. 5, as the first day of classes, Superintendent Sal Pascarella announced.
