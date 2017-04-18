Immigration officials detain man at D...

Immigration officials detain man at Danbury courthouse

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: News Times

A man facing sexual assault charges for purportedly having sex with a young girl was taken into custody by federal immigration officials when he appeared at Superior Court for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday. State's Attorney Stephen Sedensky confirmed that officers with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday morning and took city resident Jonathan Rubio , 23, into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Community Action Committee 1 hr inkymia 1
News Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13) Mon Big bubba 10
News Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09) Apr 13 Samuels Furnace Man 115
Interested in moving to bethel Apr 12 Old Grand Dad 3
News 14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09) Apr 5 meghan 69
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... Apr 1 Big bubba 2
News Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We... Mar 27 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC