House approves automatic beer, wine dispensers
Legislation that would let bars and restaurants install machines to dispense beer and wine by the glass was overwhelmingly approved Wednesday in the House of Representatives . Aimed at helping Connecticut's craft-beer industry, the bill, approved in a bipartisan 129-19 vote, next moves to the Senate.
