Historian to revisit mass UFO sightings in Danbury
A military aerospace historian will revisit the 1980s UFO sightings in greater Danbury and nearby New York's Hudson Valley during a presentation in early May. Lecturer Michael Schratt will revisit the sightings from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Danbury Library on Main Street.
