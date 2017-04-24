Historian to revisit mass UFO sightin...

Historian to revisit mass UFO sightings in Danbury

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A military aerospace historian will revisit the 1980s UFO sightings in greater Danbury and nearby New York's Hudson Valley during a presentation in early May. Lecturer Michael Schratt will revisit the sightings from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Danbury Library on Main Street.

