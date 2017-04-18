Hearst journalists win top honors in ...

Hearst journalists win top honors in New England

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: News Times

John Breunig, editorial page editor for The Advocate and Greenwich Time newspapers, won the Best Opinion or Commentary Writing category at the 2017 NESNEs, a New England journalism competition that selects the best journalism across all circulation categories. less John Breunig, editorial page editor for The Advocate and Greenwich Time newspapers, won the Best Opinion or Commentary Writing category at the 2017 NESNEs, a New England journalism competition that ... more Mackenzie Rigg, staff writer for the News-Times in Danbury, won the Hard News/General Reporting Story category at the 2017 NESNEs, a contest that selects the best journalism work in New England across all circulation categories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Community Action Committee 10 hr Al Gorbal Warming 3
News Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13) Apr 17 Big bubba 10
News Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09) Apr 13 Samuels Furnace Man 115
Interested in moving to bethel Apr 12 Old Grand Dad 3
News 14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09) Apr 5 meghan 69
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... Apr 1 Big bubba 2
News Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We... Mar 27 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,509,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC