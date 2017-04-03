Girl Scout troop donates bat houses i...

Girl Scout troop donates bat houses in Danbury

21 hrs ago

Rianne Chiarello, 14, second from left and Amanda Bothwell talk about the bat boxes they and their fellow Girl Scouts built to capture bats. Bats eat mosquitoes thus helping to ease the spread of Zika.

