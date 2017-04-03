Girl Scout troop donates bat houses in Danbury
Rianne Chiarello, 14, second from left and Amanda Bothwell talk about the bat boxes they and their fellow Girl Scouts built to capture bats. Bats eat mosquitoes thus helping to ease the spread of Zika.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC