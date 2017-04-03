Getting tough on illegal dumping in Danbury
The city's blight-fighting crew known as UNIT cracked down on illegal dumping on Long Ridge Road and on Eden Drive by finding identifying mail among the garbage and compelling those responsible to clean up the mess. In both cases, the people accused of illegal dumping were also ticketed $219, according to a report by UNIT, which stands for Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team.
