Fred Carmichael's Exit the Body Opens Next Month at Town Players

Town Players of Newtown kicks off the 2017 season with EXIT THE BODY, a farce by Fred Carmichael, on Friday May 12 at The Little Theatre. First presented at the Dorset Playhouse in Dorset, Vermont on August 31, 1961 and directed by the playwright himself, EXIT THE BODY follows the tale of mystery novelist Crane Hammond who, looking for some peace and quiet away from the big city, rents a cottage in New England.

