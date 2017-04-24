Expect Rain, Cool Temps Over The Next Few Days In Danbury
Fairfield County residents can expect rain to continue through tomorrow morning, with some flooding possible for the southern parts of the county Tuesday night. Periods of rain are expected Tuesday, with rainfall intensity increasing this afternoon into tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
