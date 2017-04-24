Democratic Party in Danbury launches survey and forum to build...
The city's Democratic Party is trying to galvanize voters for local elections this fall by aligning the party with social justice issues, and reaching out to residents for input about what matters most. A recently social justice task force within the party will host a forum on Saturday in downtown Danbury to outline its plan, and to launch a survey that will be used to build a campaign platform for November.
