Danbury's Young Inventors Show Their Stuff At State Competition
Sixteen Danbury students aspiring to be the next Thomas Edison will bring their most recent creations to the 34th annual Connecticut Invention Convention on April 29. The following Danbury students will be among the 130 students will be traveling to the University of Connecticut Storrs for the state competition: Williams will present his "Safety Garage," which can automatically open the garage doors to fresh air after detecting carbon monoxide. The detector is connected to a light that turns on a light when smoke is detected, signaling the door to open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|115
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Wed
|Old Grand Dad
|3
|14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09)
|Apr 5
|meghan
|69
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC