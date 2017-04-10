Danbury's Young Inventors Show Their ...

Danbury's Young Inventors Show Their Stuff At State Competition

Sixteen Danbury students aspiring to be the next Thomas Edison will bring their most recent creations to the 34th annual Connecticut Invention Convention on April 29. The following Danbury students will be among the 130 students will be traveling to the University of Connecticut Storrs for the state competition: Williams will present his "Safety Garage," which can automatically open the garage doors to fresh air after detecting carbon monoxide. The detector is connected to a light that turns on a light when smoke is detected, signaling the door to open.

