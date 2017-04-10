Danbury Woman Busted At Fast Food Eatery On Drug-Selling Charges

A Danbury woman and a Stamford man were both arrested on drug charges after a lengthy investigation that ended with the woman being arrested at a local fast food restaurant. Police arrested Katrina Cordeiro, 27, of Danbury and Andrew Coke, 28, of Stamford on Wednesday following a weeks-long investigation that began when police received complaints from citizens that Cordeiro was selling drugs in Danbury, according to police.

