Danbury Woman Busted At Fast Food Eatery On Drug-Selling Charges
A Danbury woman and a Stamford man were both arrested on drug charges after a lengthy investigation that ended with the woman being arrested at a local fast food restaurant. Police arrested Katrina Cordeiro, 27, of Danbury and Andrew Coke, 28, of Stamford on Wednesday following a weeks-long investigation that began when police received complaints from citizens that Cordeiro was selling drugs in Danbury, according to police.
