Danbury To Consider Zoning Change To ...

Danbury To Consider Zoning Change To Allow Off-Track Betting In Restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

Could downtown Danbury become home to an off-track-betting parlor? The Zoning Commission is considering a zoning change that could pave the way for one to open in a downtown restaurant, according to the News-Times. Two Steps Downtown Bar and Grille is already planning to add a betting parlor as part of a $750,000 renovation, if the proposal is approved, the News-Times said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interested in moving to bethel 12 hr Old Grand Dad 3
News 14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09) Apr 5 meghan 69
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... Apr 1 Big bubba 2
News Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We... Mar 27 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08) Mar 21 Tracy escribano 99
News Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13) Mar 20 John 9
News How much snow did we get? Mar 16 America Gentleman... 2
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,847 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC