Danbury To Consider Zoning Change To Allow Off-Track Betting In Restaurants

Could downtown Danbury become home to an off-track-betting parlor? The Zoning Commission is considering a zoning change that could pave the way for one to open in a downtown restaurant, according to the News-Times. Two Steps Downtown Bar and Grille is already planning to add a betting parlor as part of a $750,000 renovation, if the proposal is approved, the News-Times said.

