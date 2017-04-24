Danbury seeks volunteers for citywide cleanup day
Volunteers would assist city workers and residents dump garbage at select locations on May 6. The city will provide volunteers with supplies. The annual effort, known as Clean City Danbury Day, is planned from 8 a.m. to noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|2 hr
|Penis
|2
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|Honey dope
|4
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
|Review: Community Action Committee
|Apr 23
|Al Gorbal Warming
|3
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Apr 17
|Big bubba
|10
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|115
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Apr 12
|Old Grand Dad
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC