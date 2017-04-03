Danbury Police: Three Teens Stole Car...

Danbury Police: Three Teens Stole Car Out Of Driveway At Knifepoint

13 hrs ago

Three juveniles jumped into a car that was left running in the driveway of a Danbury home Friday morning, then threatened the owner with a knife when confronted, police said. The car thieves then led officers on a chase - with police lights and sirens on - that ended with three arrests but not before two nearby schools were placed on a lockdown, police said.

