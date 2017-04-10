Danbury Man Gets 6+ Years For Dealing...

Danbury Man Gets 6+ Years For Dealing Cocaine, Possessing AK-47

Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

A 40-year-old Danbury man has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in federal prison for selling cocaine and storing a cache of illegal guns, prosecutors said. Ramon Monroig, also known as "Ray Rock," was also sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to three years of supervised release for the drug and firearm offenses, said U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly.

