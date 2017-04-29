Danbury man dies in wrong way crash on I-84
According to initial reports, a truck being driven by 34-year-old Julio Mafort was traveling on I-84 westbound in the area of exit 3. A car being driven by 40-year-old Marcos Ramon Chillogalli was traveling eastbound in the westbound left lane of I-84. Chillogalli struck the front of Mafort's truck causing disabling damage.
