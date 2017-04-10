Danbury Man, 25, Busted In Car On Drug-Dealing Charges

A 25-year-old Danbury man was busted in the parking lot of his apartment building with "a substantial quantity of illegal drugs" in a car, police said. Douglas Meireles, 25, of 120 Triangle St, Unit 6, was arrested at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday on multiple drug charges by officers executing search-and-seizure warrants, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.