Danbury line commuters to meet with DOT commissioner

Commuters who use the Danbury Branch rail line are being invited to a meeting with state Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker next week. Several area lawmakers including State Rep. Michael Ferguson helped to organize the event as a way for riders to discuss service improvements they would like to see on the line, which stretches from Danbury City Center to South Norwalk where it meets with the New Haven line.

