Danbury line commuters to meet with DOT commissioner
Commuters who use the Danbury Branch rail line are being invited to a meeting with state Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker next week. Several area lawmakers including State Rep. Michael Ferguson helped to organize the event as a way for riders to discuss service improvements they would like to see on the line, which stretches from Danbury City Center to South Norwalk where it meets with the New Haven line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09)
|8 hr
|meghan
|69
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC