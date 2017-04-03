Danbury Entrepreneur Heads Downtown With Pour Me Coffee & Wine Cafe

When entrepreneur Andrea Gartner campaigns for her new concept eatery for downtown Danbury dubbed the Pour Me Coffee & Wine Cafe, specializing in fast-fine food, she isn't wait until the doors are open. The former executive director of CityCenter Danbury entered the Danbury Westerners' 9th annual Chili Winter Warm-Up competition, and snagged 3rd Place in the Restaurant/Caterer Category with her Rocket Fuel Vegan Chili.

