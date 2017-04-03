Danbury carjacking leads to high speed pursuit, foot chase
Police appear to have at least three suspects in custody after a car jacking at around 10 a.m. Friday in the Great Plains area of the city near the Danbury Town Park that forced two local schools into lockdown. Preliminary police reports indicate that a car was taken by knife-point in the area and police were able to pursue the vehicle, which at one point entered the parking lot of St. Gregory School during the chase.
