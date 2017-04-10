Danbury branch commuters ask for service improvements
Metro-North Danbury branch commuters urged state Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker to bring service improvements to the diesel-operated line during Monday night's forum at Wilton High School 's Clune Center . The forum was a bipartisan effort spearheaded by state Rep. Gail Lavielle , R-Wilton, and other area legislators who represent towns on or along the Danbury branch, which runs from Danbury to South Norwalk.
