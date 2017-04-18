Connecticut Army National Guard gradu...

Connecticut Army National Guard graduation

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: After receiving his certificate Private Second-Class Andrew Decker, left, of Danbury shakes hands with Warrant Officer Nick Ciullo as he moves down the line of members of the official party during the Recruit Sustainment Program graduation ceremony at the Connecticut Army National Guard's Camp Niantic in East Lyme Sunday, April 23, 2017. The 28 recruits received their certificates and unit patches during the ceremony and and will now join their units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Community Action Committee 15 hr Al Gorbal Warming 3
News Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13) Apr 17 Big bubba 10
News Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09) Apr 13 Samuels Furnace Man 115
Interested in moving to bethel Apr 12 Old Grand Dad 3
News 14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09) Apr 5 meghan 69
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... Apr 1 Big bubba 2
News Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We... Mar 27 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,513,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC