Connecticut Army National Guard graduation

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: After receiving his certificate Private Second-Class Andrew Decker, left, of Danbury shakes hands with Warrant Officer Nick Ciullo as he moves down the line of members of the official party during the Recruit Sustainment Program graduation ceremony at the Connecticut Army National Guard's Camp Niantic in East Lyme Sunday, April 23, 2017. The 28 recruits received their certificates and unit patches during the ceremony and and will now join their units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.