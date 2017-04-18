Concordians plan one last bash at historic building in Danbury
The Concordia club, longtime owners of 6 Crosby St., in Danbury, Conn., will hold its last celebration there on Sunday, April 23, 2017, as the new property owners take over the building. The Concordia club, longtime owners of 6 Crosby St., in Danbury, Conn., will hold its last celebration there on Sunday, April 23, 2017, as the new property owners take over the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Community Action Committee
|Thu
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Apr 17
|Big bubba
|10
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|115
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Apr 12
|Old Grand Dad
|3
|14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09)
|Apr 5
|meghan
|69
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC