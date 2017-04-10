City Of Danbury Purchases Tuxedo Junction Building
The City of Danbury has purchased a downtown landmark - the Tuxedo Junction building - for $395,000, according to WLAD-AM. The one-story building with 7,000 square feet of space will be turned into a community theater, WLAD said.
