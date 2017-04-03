Child's Play: Hanna Andersson Opening...

Child's Play: Hanna Andersson Opening New Store At Danbury Fair Mall

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Fans of the beloved Hanna Andersson catalog, filled with cute outfits for small fries, will soon be able to check out the glorious 100 percent cotton clothing items in person in Danbury. "Being able to provide an in-store experience really brings the Hanna quality to life for customers because they can touch and feel our wonderful product," said Adam Stone, President and CEO of Hanna Andersson.

Danbury, CT

