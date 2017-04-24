Centric Parts Earns Vendor of the Year Honors
Centric Parts has been received a 2016 vendor of the year award from Levine Auto & Truck Parts of Danbury, Conn. Levine said that both outstanding products and outstanding representation were factors in the decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|gina
|7
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|7 hr
|Penis
|2
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|Honey dope
|4
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
|Review: Community Action Committee
|Apr 23
|Al Gorbal Warming
|3
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Apr 17
|Big bubba
|10
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|115
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC