Car slams into pole in Danbury causing power outages

A driver escaped serious injury and dozens of residents were left without power after car smashed into a utility pole on East Pembroke Road late Sunday. A neighbor said he heard a car roaring down the road at around 7 p.m. on Sunday that suddenly turned into screeching tires before the car slammed into a nearby pole, sending wires onto the vehicle.

