Car Ends Up On Lawn, Pickup On Sidewalk In Danbury Crash
Two drivers found themselves in the wrong place after a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon at a busy residential intersection near downtown Danbury. Many motorists recognize the corner of Deer Hill Avenue and Wilson Street as along the route of a popular cut-through from downtown Danbury to the Danbury Fair Mall.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Pattif2064
|28
|Review: Community Action Committee
|Apr 23
|Al Gorbal Warming
|3
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Apr 17
|Big bubba
|10
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|115
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Apr 12
|Old Grand Dad
|3
|14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09)
|Apr 5
|meghan
|69
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
