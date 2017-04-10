Bob's Stores to close in Danbury, Fairfield, Milford
Bob's Stores is closing at 114 Federal Rd. in Danbury, Conn., one of three locations in southwestern Connecticut getting the ax by bankrupt parent company Eastern Outfitters of Meriden.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interested in moving to bethel
|16 hr
|Ooga
|2
|14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09)
|Apr 5
|meghan
|69
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
