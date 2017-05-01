Alleged 'Orange Is the New Black' Episodes Posted After Hackers Demand Ransom

Fans of the Netflix prison drama "Orange Is the New Black" face a dilemma after hackers claimed to have leaked nine of the new season's 13 episodes this weekend - wait more than a month for the official release date or give in and download the pirated shows. The hacker group - referring to itself as "thedarkoverlord" - said it demanded a "modest" ransom from Netflix to stop the leak, "yet they continue to remain unresponsive."

