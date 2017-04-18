Additional victims of Danbury sex ring come forward
Bruce J. Bemer, 63,of Glastonbury, was charged with patronizing a trafficked person and held on $500,000 bond. Danbury police said in a statement said "this ring is alleged to have exploited young males with mental health issues, by delivering them to wealthy 'clients' throughout Connecticut for the purpose of sex for money."
