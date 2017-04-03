A criminal is a criminal

A criminal is a criminal

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

I was initially surprised to see the recent ICE article on page A12 of tthe paper, instead of on page 1, due to the liberal bias of the Connecticut Post , with the sub headline of 'Feds adopting a more aggressive posture.' The first seven paragraphs displayed the liberal slant, with phrases like "...sending shockwaves through an already anxious immigrant community," "...fear began to set in and questions about whether Danbury police were working with ICE agents...." Angelica Idrovo , a community organizer for CT Students for a Dream, who is undocumented, raised the question regarding the extent of Danbury's cooperation with ICE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... Apr 1 Big bubba 2
News Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We... Mar 27 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08) Mar 21 Tracy escribano 99
News Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13) Mar 20 John 9
Interested in moving to bethel Mar 20 Anonymous 1
News How much snow did we get? Mar 16 America Gentleman... 2
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel Mar 14 Jason 1
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at April 04 at 3:27PM EDT

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC