A criminal is a criminal

I was initially surprised to see the recent ICE article on page A12 of tthe paper, instead of on page 1, due to the liberal bias of the Connecticut Post , with the sub headline of 'Feds adopting a more aggressive posture.' The first seven paragraphs displayed the liberal slant, with phrases like "...sending shockwaves through an already anxious immigrant community," "...fear began to set in and questions about whether Danbury police were working with ICE agents...." Angelica Idrovo , a community organizer for CT Students for a Dream, who is undocumented, raised the question regarding the extent of Danbury's cooperation with ICE.

