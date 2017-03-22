Woman injured in Route 25 crash invol...

Woman injured in Route 25 crash involving stolen car

43 min ago

Connecticut State Police say a man was fleeing in a stolen 2000 Honda Civic when he lost control, causing an accident with an oncoming car. Rasheim Lewis , 32, of Danbury, was the sole occupant of the Honda which was "attempting to elude the Monroe Police Department " in a vehicle stop in the northbound lane of South Main Street , according to State Police.

