Valedictorian At Abbott Tech Pays It Forward To Hospital That Helped Her
So when was choosing a service project for the National Honor Society at Henry Abbott Technical School in Danbury, she created one that would help her pay it forward to Shriners. As part of the fundraiser, students and staff at the school paid $2 to wear leggings, joggers or sweatpants to class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC