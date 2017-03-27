Two men arrested in connection with Danbury human trafficking
Police believe the ring, which operated in Danbury but reached other cities, targeted young males with mental health issues, gave them to wealthy "clients" throughout the state and forced the men to have sex for money. The investigation began in January of 2016, but police believe the operation may have been going on for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC